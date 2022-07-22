Woman held with gold at Benapole

SHARSHA, JASHORE, July 21: A woman has been arrested with 72 bhories of gold ornaments from the International Customs Check Post at Benapole in Sharsha Upazila of the district.

The arrested woman is Umme Salma, 25.

Customs Intelligence personnel arrested her when she was smuggling the seized gold ornaments to India.

Benapole Customs Intelligence Assistant Director Moniruzzaman Chowdhury said they strengthened vigilance in Benapole International Customs Check Post area receiving a tip that a Bangladeshi woman was going to India along with a large quantity of gold ornaments. Then, they arrested Umme Salma with her passport.

Later on, the body of the woman was thoroughly searched and gold ornaments weighing 72 bhories were seized.

The Customs Intelligence officials said the estimated cost of the seized gold ornaments would be about Tk 55 lakh.

A case was filed with Benapole Port Police Station in connection with the incident. The seized gold ornaments were deposited to the Benapole Customs House.











