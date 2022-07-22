Illegal fish farming on in canal at Betagi



The photo shows fish farming going on after occupying a canal at Betagi. photo: observer

The canal is located beside the house of Sadar Union Chairman Md Humayun Kabir Khalifa. The chairman has allegedly raised five dykes over the canal.

Due to these dyke,s the normal water flow of the canal has been stagnant. Rain water has got stranded in croplands along its bank.

For halted water flow, crop-farming activities are hampered. Farmers have been in disarray with their Aman seedbeds. Thousands of farmers and common people are set to witness damages.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, victims and locals demanded freeing the canal from grabbing and re-dredging it.

The canal has flowed through the middle of Laxmipura Village in Jhoupkhali and Laxmipura areas of Sadar Union in the upazila. The canal is locally known as Laxmipura Khal (Canal).

A visit on Tuesday found the water flow has been blocked by raising a dyke at the mouth of the main branch of the canal and four others at branch points. The canal has now been turned into be a big enclosure. Ruhi, carpe, mrigel and other fishes are netted in the canal.

Requesting anonymity, some locals said, once local fishers would catch fishes in the canal, and local fish demand would be met; but soon after being elected chairman, Md Humayun Kabir Khalifa has grabbed the canal; he has raised the dykes, and, through his son, he has been spreading his influence by farming fish in the canal; now none can catch fishes in it.

Humayun Kabir Khalifa is also Vice-President of Betagi Upazila Awami League (AL) while his son Golam Shahriar Monir is General Secretary of Sadar Union AL.

Earlier in the last year, he included his son's name in the government list of giving rice at Tk 10 per kg and became disputed.

A local Md Kabir Hossain Chowkidar said, Sadar Union Chairman and his son are cultivating fishes in the canal by raising dykes; they raised the dykes in the last dry season.

When asked Md Humayun Kabir Khalifa said, "After taking resolution from Sadar Union Parishad, I have been farming fishes in the canal. Croplands are not linked with the portions of the dykes. It is not affecting farming, If affected, I will cut dykes. If not, fish project will be run."

Betagi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Surid Salehin said, the normal water flow of government canal can no way be blocked by dykes. Having resolution from Union Parishad fishes, cannot be farmed in government canal."

In this regard, UNO added, necessary measures will be taken.











