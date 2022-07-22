Five killed, 12 injured in separate road mishaps

Five people including a minor child and an elderly woman have been killed and at least 12 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barguna, Rangpur, Kurigram and Sirajganj, on Wednesday.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A man was killed in a road accident in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Dipak Hawlader, 55, son of late Nirodh Chandra Hawlader, a resident of Putiakhali Village under Bibichini Union in the upazila. He was a betel trader by profession.

Police and local sources said Dipak Hawlader was returning home from Jhopkhali Bazar after selling betel at around 10pm by walking.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him from behind, leaving the trader critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Dipak dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer motorcycle but its rider managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Betagi Police Station (PS) Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

RANGPUR: Two people have been killed and at least 12 others injured in a road accident in the city on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Helal Sarker, 39, and Ziaur Rahman, 38.

Quoting locals, Taraganj Highway PS OC Mahbub Morshed said a passenger-laden bus hit a motorcycle and fell into a roadside ditch in Paglapir area in the evening after its driver had lost control over the steering.

At that time, motorcycle rider Helal and bus passenger Ziaur died on the spot while 12 other passengers of the bus were injured.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured were also taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital and currently undergoing treatment there.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A five-and-a-half-year old minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, son of Saidul Islam, a resident of Chhanbanda Village under Baldia Union in the upazila.

Baldia Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mozammel Haque said Mosharraf was playing in front of their house at around 9:30am.

At that time, a brick-laden engine-run three-wheeler hit him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the scene, the UP chairman added.

Kochakata PS OC Zahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Begum, 68, wife of late Belayet Hossain, a resident of Deulmura Uttarpara Village under Pangasi Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, a sand-laden truck hit the woman in Pangasi Bridge area on the Sirajganj-Raiganj Regional Road while she was crossing the road at around 8:30 am, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene, said Hatpangasi Police Outpost In-Charge Md Rabiul Islam.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee, the official added.

Pangasi UP chairman Rafiqul Islam Nannu confirmed the incident.







