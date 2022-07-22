Eight people found dead in six districts

Eight people including two women and a mentally-challenged man have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Magura, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Barguna and Bogura, in five days.

MAGURA: Two people including a woman were found dead in the district on Thursday.

Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Sarongodia Village under Sreepur Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Labony Akhter.

It is learned that Labony came to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Sarongodia Village two days back.

Later on, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the house wrapped up his neck with a scarf at around 12am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

"ADC Labony was on leave. It is not clear yet whether it was a suicide case or anything else," said Additional Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Fazlul Haque.

Labony's husband Tarek Abdullah, an assistant director of Bangladesh Bank, is a cancer patient and has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in India.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Sreepur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Meanwhile, Constable Mahmudul Hasan's bullet-hit body was recovered from the roof of Magura Police Lines Barrack at around 6:30am on Thursday.

He hailed from Kushtia and posted in Magura since the last one-and-a-half-month. Before his posting in Magura, he worked in Khulna.

Mahmudul Hasan fired himself on his head with his licensed gun on the rooftop of the Magura Police Lines Barrack.

Police sources said constable Mahmudul was the former bodyguard of ADC Labony. It has not been confirmed yet whether there is any relation between the two deaths or not.

Both the bodies were sent to Magura Sadar Hospital morgues for autopsies.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging bodies of a couple from their residence in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Masum Ali Sarder, 21, and his wife Lima Khatun, residents of Sudrana Village under Bisha Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies of Masum and Lima hanging from the ceiling fan of their bedroom in the house at around 10 am and informed police.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Tarekur Rahman said the reason behind their death would be known after receiving the autopsy report.

However, a case was registered with the PS in this regard and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a railway track in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahbubur Rahman Sijan, 25, son of late Gaziur Rahman, a resident of Naotika Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.

Aroni Railway Station Master Sadrul Islam said they spotted the dismembered body on a rail track at around 12 pm and later, informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased said Sijan did not return home after completing work in his shop at Pirgasa Bazar on Sunday night, Later on, the family started a search for him but could not find him anywhere.

Mullika Beua, mother of the deceased, said her son made a phone call at about 8pm on Monday night and sought help to save him. The phone was found switched off after the phone call, she added.

Russel Hossain, the deceased's brother, said his brother had debts to some people but could not pay the loans. He said the load providers called on his brother, killed him and later, kept him on the railway track.

He alleged that it was a pre-planned murder and demanded justice over the killing.

However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Ishwardi Railway PS in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Shariful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a mentally-challenged man from a pond in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bipul Bauri, 65, a resident of Alinagar Tea Garden area in the upazila. He was a mentally ill man, said his family.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body of Bipul Bauri in a pond in Kamodpur area at around 10 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kamalganj PS Inspector Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a young man from beside a road in Betagi Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sayem Sarder, 22, son of Syed Ali Sarder, a resident of Sarder Para area under Bibichini Union in the upazila.

Betagi PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader said locals spotted the body of Sayem lying beside a road in Khas Maheshpur area adjacent to the upazila at around 11am and informed police.

As the incident took place in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal, Bakerganj police was informed about the matter, Betagi PS OC Shah Alam Hawlader added.

Being informed, Bakerganj and Betagi police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its neck, said Bakerganj PS OC Md Alauddin.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from Santahar Railway Station Platform in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 70, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying on the platform of Santahar Railway Station at around 9pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that the man was a street beggar.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Santahar Railway PS in this connection.

Santahar Railway PS OC Sakiul Azam confirmed the incident.















