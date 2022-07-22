Man dies falling into septic tank in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, July 21: A man reportedly died after he fell into a septic tank of his house in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Chandra Das, 50. He was a resident of Jamtoil area in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhanda Police Station Md Habibullah confirmed the incident.

OC Habibullah said a piece of pipe fell into the septic tank of the house of Santosh at around 12pm.

Later on, Santosh tried to bring back the pipe, but slipped into the septic tank. He died on the spot after inhaling the toxic gas of the tank.

On information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, the OC added.















