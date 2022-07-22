Thrust on collective efforts to control population growth



A rally was brought out from the Kaliganj Upazila Parishad premises in Gazipur on Thursday on the occasion of the World Population Day-2022. Upazila Family Planning Office organized the programme. photo: observer

The world observed the day on July 11. Due to Eid holiday, the observance programme was shifted to July 21 in the country.

This year's theme of the day is - "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all."

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj and Faridpur.

GAIBANDHA: Speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for collective efforts of all concerned to control the population growth anyhow and turning the country's population into human resources to take the nation ahead.

"The district has 165 chars where around 5 lakh people live in. Due to ignorance and superstition, early marriage and polygamy, the populations are increasing in the chars alarmingly. To limit the population growth in the chars here an extra emphasis should be given among the people particularly the able couples of the chars", they said.

They made the comments while addressing a post-rally discussion meeting on the World Population Day-2022 organized by Department of Family Planning in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town in the morning.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr AM Akhteruzzaman addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Family Planning Saiful Islam in the chair.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Admin & Finance) Abu Khayer and Chairman of Sundarganj Upazila Parishad Ahraful Alam Lebu spoke at the event as special guests.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Assistant Director (Clinical conception) Dr Mushfiqur Rahman, Senior Journalists KM Rezaul Haque and Sarker Md Shahiduzzaman, Head of Gaibandha Field Office of Save the Children Md Farooque Hossain, Sub Assistant Community Medical Officer Manjur Rahman Firoz, and Project Coordinator (Health) of Friendship Abdur Rahim while Manager of Mamota Project Dr Shamima Bilkis moderated the function.

The speakers, in their speech, said importance should be given on reducing rate of unwanted pregnancy and fertility through expediting the field level family planning activities by the employees concerned of GO and NGO to a greater extent.

Mentioning the population as one of the main burning problems of the country, the speakers said all sorts of the nationwide development activities are being hampered seriously due to unabated population growth.

Family Planning Department DD Saiful Islam in his speech urged all concerned to protect the teenagers from all sorts of difficulties and bring them under the mainstream of development.

He also asked the field level staffs of GO and NGO to increase the birth method users' rate to reduce the total fertility rate providing permanent birth controlling method to all able couples particularly the rural and chars ones.

Later on, crests and certificates were given to the employees and family welfare centres, union and upazila parishad, and NGOs from the department for their best performance on family planning activities in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the district town.

Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker was present as the chief guest while District Department of Family Planning DD SM Khairul Amin presided over the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan attended the programme as special guest.

Assistant Director (AD) Dr Hosna Ara Begum, Routi UP Chairman Iqbal Tariq, Rashidabad UP Chairman Zohirul Islam Jewel, Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Nazmul Karim, its AD Abdul Kashem and Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Medical Officer Dr Josuda Dulal Saha, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later on, prizes were given to 6 best workers & organisations.

FARIDPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises at around 8:30am, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Faridpur DC Atul Sarker inaugurated the rally.

Later on, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

ADC (Education & ICT) Md Liton Ali was present as the chief guest while DD of the District Department of Family Planning Mozammel Haque presided over the meeting.

Acting CS Dr Shah Md Badruddoza was present as special guest at the event moderated by Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer Kamrul Hasan.

RPTI Principal Dr Harichand Sheel, District Awami League General Secretary SM Ishtiak Arif, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman A Razzak Molla and FPB Chief Md Shahjahan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Faridpur Family Planning Office's AD SM Al Kamal gave the welcome speech while AD Sanwar Hossain Khan was the key note speaker.











