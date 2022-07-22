Iraq PM blames Turkey after Kurdistan shelling kills 9

ZAKHO, July 21: Nine civilians including children were killed in a park in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region Wednesday by artillery fire that Baghdad blamed on neighbouring Turkey, a country engaged in a cross-border offensive.

In an unusually strong rebuke, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi warned Turkey that Baghdad reserves the "right to retaliate", calling the artillery fire a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty -- a line echoed by Iraq's Kurdish administration.

Iraq said it was recalling its charge d'affaires from Ankara and summoning Turkey's ambassador, and demanded an official apology from Turkey along with "the withdrawal of its armed forces from all Iraqi territory".

But Turkey's foreign ministry said these "kinds of attacks" were committed by "terrorist organisations", and invited Baghdad to avoid making statements influenced by "terrorist propaganda".

The victims included Iraqi tourists who had come to the northern Iraqi hill village of Parakh in Zakho district to escape sweltering temperatures further south in the country, according to Mushir Bashir, the head of Zakho region.

"Turkey hit the village twice today," Bashir told AFP.

One witness spoke of a deluge of fire falling on the park and its water features, where visitors had been relaxing.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Iraq in April dubbed "Operation Claw-Lock", which it said targets fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The artillery strikes killed nine and wounded 23, Zakho health official Amir Ali told reporters. He had earlier put the toll at eight dead, including two children.

In front of a hospital in Zakho, Hassan Tahsin Ali, a young man who had come from Iraq's central Babylon region, spoke to AFP with a bandage around his head.

"There were indiscriminate strikes on us, there were bodies in the water," he said. "Our young people are dead, our children are dead, who should we turn to? We have only God."

Another survivor said the shelling took place just 15 minutes after "more than 20 buses came into the park," and said he counted at least "five" projectiles, Iraq's INA news agency reported.

Iraq's prime minister dispatched the country's foreign minister and top security officials to the site.

"Turkish forces have perpetrated once more a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Kadhemi said, condemning the harm caused to "the life and security" of Iraqi citizens.

Meanwhile, Turkey has not carried out any attacks targeting civilians in Iraq's Dohuk province, where a strike killed eight and wounded 23, and Iraqi authorities must not fall for this "trap", Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in the northern Dohuk province.

Iraq summoned Ankara's ambassador to Baghdad over the attack and its state agency said the government will call back its charge d'affaires in Ankara.

Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber the Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), saying the attack on Dohuk was also carried out by what he called terrorists.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups. -AFP, REUTERS