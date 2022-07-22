Video
Sunak, Truss ready for battle to be Britain’s next PM

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

LONDON, July 21: Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing answers to Britain's multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a concluding vote Wednesday.
Former finance minister Sunak, a centrist offering fiscal rectitude alongside promises of renewed integrity following outgoing leader Boris Johnson's scandal-tarred tenure, again led the field with 137 votes in Tory MPs' fifth and final ballot.
The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Truss, on 113 votes, against 105 for trade minister Penny Mordaunt.
Sunak and Truss now take their case to Conservative party members, who will decide the new leader and prime minister after a dozen nationwide hustings and several televised debates over the next six weeks.
The result will be announced on September 5. But Britain is already guaranteed to get either its first prime minister of colour or its third woman leader.
"We need to restore trust, rebuild the economy, and reunite our country," Sunak said after his win, as Britain contends with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, wrought by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Brexit.
Truss, the bookies' favourite to beat Sunak based on recent polls of party members, said she was "not complacent at all".  
"What I believe is that lowering taxes, opening up opportunities, is going to help us deliver the economic growth that Britain needs," she said.
"And it's also going to help deliver us the next election."
Sunak's resignation as finance minister this month helped to topple Johnson after months of scandal including "Partygate", and Downing Street is reportedly running an "anyone but Rishi" campaign.
At his last Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament earlier, Johnson bowed out by saying "Hasta la vista, baby!".
In a hint of support for Truss's Thatcherite platform, he urged his successor to "cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest".
Johnson urged the contenders to continue his outspoken backing for Ukraine, and "stay close to the Americans". Mordaunt -- the one-time bookmakers' favourite -- lapsed to outsider status after Truss's fellow right-winger Kemi Badenoch was eliminated Tuesday.
Former minister David Davis, a Mordaunt backer, accused Sunak of lending Truss votes so he could face her in the run-off.    -AFP








