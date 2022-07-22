Video
Friday, 22 July, 2022
Jeruto storms world steeple, Feng claims discus

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrates after crossing the finish line in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022. photo: AFP

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrates after crossing the finish line in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022. photo: AFP

EUGENE, JULY 21: Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto won world gold for Kazakhstan in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Wednesday while China's Feng Bin threw a massive personal best to claim the discus title.
While day five of action at Hayward Field featured only two finals, South African heavyweights Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk were trackside along with 400m hurdles stars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in a series of high-calibre heats and semi-finals.
Jeruto clocked the third fastest time in history and a championship record of 8min 53.02sec for the steeplechase victory in Eugene, with Ethiopian Werkuha Getachew claiming silver in a national record of 8:54.61.
A second Ethiopian, Mekides Abebe, made the most of a mistake by Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Mutile Yavi on the final water barrier, to snatch bronze (8:56.08).
The discus was all but over after the first round as Feng threw 69.12m on her opening visit to the ring, improving by more than three metres her previous best of 66.00m set in Beijing in April.
Croatia's Sandra Perkovic, a two-time Olympic champion and also twice a world gold medallist, claimed silver with 68.45m. American Valarie Allman, who won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, took bronze with 68.30m.
Semenya's first appearance in a world championships in five years saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women's 5000m finals.
In roasting mid-afternoon temperatures, the two-time Olympic gold medallist finished 13th in the first of two rounds in 15:46.12, more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place.
"Cooking!" said Semenya, who was forced to switch from her favoured 800m (in which she is also a former three-time champion) to the longer event due to gender eligibility rules that required her to take testosterone-reducing drugs to compete in races between 400m to a mile post-race.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

