Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:10 AM
Bayern Munich thump Rooney's D.C. United

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, JULY 21: New signings Sadio Mane and Matthijs De Ligt scored debut goals as Bayern Munich thumped Major League Soccer's D.C United 6-2 in a friendly on Wednesday.
Senegalese international Mane, who joined Bayern from Liverpool last month in a transfer worth a reported $42 million, opened his account for the Bundesliga champions from the penalty spot after five minutes.
Mane's spot-kick was awarded after D.C. United centre-back Donovan Pines upended Lucas Copado as the teenage striker surged into the penalty area.
The early strike set the tone for a one-sided clash at Washington's Audi Field that underscored the work facing former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, recently installed as manager of the struggling MLS side.
Elsewhere, however, the mid-season form of MLS clubs made a difference against Premier League rivals as Minnesota United downed Everton 4-0 and Charlotte FC came out on top in a pre-season penalty shootout over Chelsea after holding the English giants to a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.
Arsenal, meanwhile, used two second half goals to subdue Orlando City 3-1.
Bayern doubled their lead in the 12th minute when Marcel Sabitzer's shot from outside the area wrong-footed D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin.
Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 just before half-time, tucking away a low cross from Mane in the 44th minute.
De Ligt then marked his move from Italy's Juventus earlier this week with a goal on debut after coming on as a substitute at half-time.
The Dutch defender crashed in a volley from a corner to make it 4-0 after 47 minutes.
Joshua Zirkzee added a tap-in after a patient build up from Bayern to make it 5-0 in the 51st minute before Skage Lehland's consolation effort for D.C. United three minutes later.
Theodore Ku-Dipietro added a second for D.C. United three minutes from time before German veteran Thomas Mueller made it 6-2 deep into injury time.
The matches in Charlotte and Orlando both started more than an hour late because of severe weather.
In Charlotte, the excitement of seeing Raheem Sterling in Chelsea colors for the first time was tempered as the hosts came out on top 5-3 in the shootout.
Chelsea dominated from the start and saw a spate of early attempts go unrewarded before US international Christian Pulisic fired them ahead in the 30th minute with a right-footed shot over diving Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.
That opener was cancelled by a  Daniel Rios penalty that was converted in the final minute of injury time.    -AFP


