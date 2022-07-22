Video
Sunday's hat-trick secures Rahmatganj's emphatic victory

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society registered an overwhelming 5-1 goal victory over Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
With the day's much-needed win, the raditional old Dhaka brigade Rahmatganj improved their tally to 18 points from 20 matches and moved to the comfortable position in order to skip relegation while bottom-ranked Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who are almost going to face relegation, remained at their previous credit of nine points playing the same number of matches.
Apart from Sunday's hat-trick in the match, Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah and midfielder Sanowar Hossain supported him with a lone goal each for Rahmataganj who led the first half by 1-0 goal. Foreign recruit Ivan Maric scored a lone goal for Swadhinata.
Philip Adjah opened an account scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 28th minute while after the breather Sunday doubled the lead in the 52nd minute of the match.
Ivan reduced the margin scoring for Swadhinata in the 56th minute from a penalty while Sunday scored his second and third goal for Rahmatganj in the 67th minute while Sanowar further widened the margin scoring the fourth goal for Rahmatganj in the 86th minute of the match.
Sunday completed his hat-trick and scoring the fourth goal for Rahmatganj in the 89th minute from a spot kick.
Rahmatganj completely dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Swadhinata were totally off-colored.     -BSS


