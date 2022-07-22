Video
Day-long National Ranking Open tournament held

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

National Ranking Open Tournament-3 held on Thursday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
In the recurve men's singles event, Ruman Sana emerged top position while Mohammad Faisal finished the second position in this event.
In the recurve women's singles event, Beauty Roy emerged top position while Diya Siddique finished the second position in the event.
Meanwhile, in the compound men's singles event, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Sohel Rana finished first and second positions respectively.
While compound women's singles event, Shamoly Roy emerged in top position while Suma Biswas finished behind Shamoly.
Sixty-one men's and women's archers took part in the ranking in the recurve and compound division. The day-long tournament was held only in a single event, organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation.     -BSS


