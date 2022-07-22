Muktijoddha SKC stun Mohammedan SC

Burundian midfielder Sudi Abdallah scored a brace as Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra stunned Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

With the day's victory, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad KC earned valuable three points to raise their tally to 15 points from twenty matches while Mohammedan SC remained at their previous credit of 29 points playing the same number of outings.

In the day's match, Sudi Abdallah put Muktijoddha ahead in the 26th minute and he doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 69th minute of the match.

Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke however pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Mohammedan in the 87th minute of the match. -BSS











