Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 July, 2022, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Muktijoddha SKC stun Mohammedan SC

Published : Friday, 22 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Burundian midfielder Sudi Abdallah scored a brace as Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra stunned Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Thursday at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
With the day's victory, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad KC earned valuable three points to raise their tally to 15 points from twenty matches while Mohammedan SC remained at their previous credit of 29 points playing the same number of outings.
In the day's match, Sudi Abdallah put Muktijoddha ahead in the 26th minute and he doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 69th minute of the match.
Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke however pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Mohammedan in the 87th minute of the match.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jeruto storms world steeple, Feng claims discus
De Bruyne at the double but Haaland kept waiting as City down America
Bayern Munich thump Rooney's D.C. United
England women rally to reach Euro 2022 semi-finals
Bayern boss Nagelsmann says Barcelona transfer activity 'crazy'
India poised to pile more misery on West Indies
Sunday's hat-trick secures Rahmatganj's emphatic victory
Day-long National Ranking Open tournament held


Latest News
Erdogan still expects Russia-Ukraine grain talks 'this week'
BNP holds talks with two political parties to wage greater movement
5 killed as train hits three wheeler in Gopalganj
Saudi investors keen to invest in Bangladesh: Envoy
BNP grasped by 'no-ghost': Hasan
Major economic shock is looming: Debapriya Bhattacharya
BCB likely to adopt rotation policy to cope with tight FTP
Coming years look very promising for cooperation with Bangladesh: Dutch envoy
Karwan Bazar to be relocated to a suitable place: Tazul
Soyabean oil being sold at new prices
Most Read News
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule
Dealing with global financial crises: Pitfalls and drawbacks
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Brain drain more harmful to money laundering
Russia peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Lavrov
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
A man trying to pick up another person who from knee-deep
Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall
Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft