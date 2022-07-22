Sri Lanka withheld Asia Cup hosting

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be 'in a position' to host the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 28 with the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sri Lanka.

Due to instable politico-economic turmoil, the Island nation's Asia Cup hosting was in doubt and the UAE alongside Bangladesh are the possible alternative names to host the biggest cricketing saga in Asia.

"Sri Lankan cricket has conveyed that due to the existing political and economic situation in their country specially where foreign exchange is concerned it is not an ideal situation for them to host such a mega-event of six teams in the island," an ACC source said.

The official also stated that the SLC would like to host the event in the UAE or in some other country.

"UAE is not the final replacement venue, it could be some other country, even India as the ACC, Sri Lanka cricket will first have to talk with Emirates Cricket Board officials to get final approval for the event," the official said.

The official also added that the ACC is likely to make an announcement in the next few days, given the Asia Cup is slated to be held in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The SLC also postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.











