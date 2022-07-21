Community-based local adaptation practices during peak Covid period pay off

The community based local adaptation practices have played an important role in the rural areas during the peak Covid- 19 pandemic period when people across the country were facing a nationwide lockdown.

They have already used natural and traditional knowledge to adapt to the negative impact of climate change and such methods were also helpful when their life and livelihood were seriously impacted during Covid pandemic.

This land- based indigenous wisdom emerged from local marginal ethnic communities including farmers, fisher folks, Mowal (honey collector), banojibi (forest dependent communities), weaving, handicrafts and many others.

However, The Daily Observer has investigated very recently to know what are the best practices and strategies these ethnic-minority people from different agro-ecological zones of Bangladesh had adopted during this pandemic.

These religious, marginal people have been facing heavy rains, flooding, drought and other weather calamities due to the bad impact of climate change.

An ethnic couple namely Francis Pawria, 64, a craftsman, and his wife Phulmoni, a female farmer, 58, followed innovative adaptation practices, which helped them cope with the Covid situation and various catastrophes.

They live in a village called Mahalipara, under Tanore upazila in Rajshahi district, the high Barind and drought prone area of Bangladesh.

Talking about a special cultivation strategy called Jhiri, Phulmoni said they hang a muddy pot full of water with a small hole in each fruit tree and the water may fall until the sun goes down.

"Such a strategy ensures our soil to be moist enough during the dry season to keep our trees alive," she said.

Phulmoni also noted that they have little pond in which they preserve water during the rainy season near the vegetable garden as a source of water during drought.

Alpona Rani Mistri, 45, a rural innovative farmer and also a local trainer of seed preservation, from a village called Dhumghat of Iswaripur union, under Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira district, the extreme saline- prone area in Bangladesh badly impacted due to climate change.

She has inherited significant knowledge from her ancestors with regards to weather forecasting they gained over many generations.

"It has embedded in our norms and values, in our perception and belief," she said.

When asked about her innovative and traditional methods, she said that besides using cow-dung to protect their houses from salinity and extreme heat, she also burn methi (fenugreek) powder mixed with coconut husk and burn dry basil leaves to protect themselves from poisonous insects.

She also believes that such natural burning medicinal leaves also helped to keep away this Covid virus from their surroundings.

Kamona Roy, 29, a female farmer, lives in Baitora village of Putail union, under Manikganj district, shared how the medicinal trees played an important role during Covid -19 pandemic.

She has a seed bank and a medicinal garden that has turmeric, thankuni leaves (Centella asiatica), pathor kuchi(Kalanchoe pinnata), neem (Azadirachta indica) to cure dysentery that she very often exchange with other women in her village.

"We used to cook small fishes with halanchi leaves (Enhydra sp) if we get abdominal pain during Covid," she said.

Benuka Mrong, 48, also a farmer, who lives in a village called Chandradinga of Rangchati union, under Kalmakanda upazila in Netrokona district, a bordering hillock area, nearby Indian Meghalaya state.

She found difficulty to cultivate her lands in a typical way as her lands were sandy due to rainy monsoon landslides.

But later she was successful in cultivating vegetables following sandbars method she had learned from her mother Jonila Mrog. It requires cow-dung and other natural elements mixed up with the soil in a sack and sufficient sun rays.

"We got this knowledge from our ancestors either in oral or written forms long ago which are an integral part of our culture and ecology," she said.

Ainun Nishat, eminent Climate Expert said that the potentials of traditional knowledge can be manifested through sharing with different agro based communities.

"When they share this knowledge with each other, it will help in poverty alleviation and reducing the negative impact of climate change. Only we need to disseminate," he said.

This land-based resiliency method is low cost, time efficient, adaptive and environmentally sustainable. So we need to preserve all scattered information and have mass awareness and dissemination, he added.

Talking about their direct connection with the Mother Nature, the ecology and biodiversity researcher Pavel Partha said the indigenous and nature-centric faith based community follows the changes in the trees' life cycles and the mating time of the wildlife in each season as critical bio-indicator to realize the changes happening in the local ecosystem.

"Based on this knowledge they understand the possible weather consequences they might face in the future like cyclones, storms, flooding, drought, irregular rains and other climatic consequences and even any future crisis like the Covid Pandemic, he added.''

This community can feel the vibration of any hazard and crisis before it is about to happen and perceive it through by using their intuition based on traditional knowledge. Therefore, they take various steps pre, post and during disaster situations based on this land based education.

When asked how indigenous knowledge helps us to protect from disaster and also benefit the rural community during Covid crisis, responding to this query Soma Dey, an Associate Professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies, University of Dhaka, said that the local people, especially women took the leadership during Covid pandemic.

They played a vital role in protecting biodiversity, ecosystem conservation and restoration, safeguarding indigenous land and local knowledge, supporting cultural continuity and helping sustainable development.

"They saved our heritage and conserved local varieties of crops during Covid. The conservation of their genetic resources could also be used for the development of new varieties resistant to the effects of climate change," she said.

Their seed bank played an important role in distributing seeds to the local farmers to cultivate vegetables and also medicinal trees to ensure their nutrition and feed security during Covid lockdown when all local shops were closed.

"Many of the rural people were not infected as they consumed organic foods and medicinal herbs including tulshi, satomuli, thankuni, jaba, pathorkuchi, and neem," she said.

She also said that rural men and women can predict weather changes through their surrounding bio-indicators and natural astronomical documents.

"They also observe the changes of six seasons and 12 months bio-indicator of the ecosystem, such as the intensity of high tide and low tide by observing the position of stars and the shape of the moon," she said.

"Folk teachings coupled with verbally circulated traditional knowledge for generations have also aided the nature centric faith-based community in their social interaction and decision making. For instance, the verses of Khanar Bachan ( Khona is a woman legend), a traditional proverb known for its agricultural and weather related forecasting, is also one of them," she added.

However, referring to the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) of Bangladesh, Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Md Shabab Uddin said that the government has incorporated these local- based education or knowledge focused on various parts of Bangladesh.

"There are four main areas included in the NAP (National Adaptation Plan) based on its ecology and geography including coastal area, hilly area, haor area and drought prone area. Each area has unique land based education and we will spread out this information to the respective local people to cope with the climate change impact," he said.