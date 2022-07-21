Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

ISTANBUL, July 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday,
prompting Turkish media to draw parallels with Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past.
The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
A video released by the Turkish presidency showed Putin standing in front of his chair and the nations' two flags, his hands clasped, mouth twitching and his stance shifting before Erdogan appears. Putin then raises his hands to his sides. "Hello, how are you, good?" Erdogan said as they then smiled at each other and shook hands.
Media reports compared the incident with others of Putin letting world leaders cool their heels in the past, notably in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of a meeting.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community-based local adaptation practices during peak Covid period pay off
Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks
Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
Shohoz fined Tk 2 lakh over DU student Roni's complaint
Every party wants free, fair elections: CEC
Rain brings relief to Dhaka from heat wave
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
Gas supply in Ctg alarmingly low, 3 power plants, CUFL shut down


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft