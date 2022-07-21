Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

TEHRAN, July 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.
In Tehran, Putin also held his first face-to-face meeting since the invasion with a NATO leader, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports as well as the conflict in northern Syria.
Putin's trip, coming just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia, sends a strong message to the West about Moscow's plans to forge closer strategic ties with Iran, China and India in the face      of Western sanctions.
Khamenei called for long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia, telling Putin that the two countries needed to stay vigilant against "Western deception", Iran's state TV reported.
He said Putin had ensured Russia "maintained its independence" from the United States and that countries should start using their own national currencies when trading goods.
"The US dollar should be gradually taken off global trade, and this can be done gradually," Khamenei said during the meeting, in a spartan white room with an Iranian flag and a portrait of late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Community-based local adaptation practices during peak Covid period pay off
Fidgeting Putin kept waiting for Erdogan ahead of talks
Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
Shohoz fined Tk 2 lakh over DU student Roni's complaint
Every party wants free, fair elections: CEC
Rain brings relief to Dhaka from heat wave
DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule
Gas supply in Ctg alarmingly low, 3 power plants, CUFL shut down


Latest News
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
EU tells members to cut gas usage amid new Putin warning
Technician electrocuted at secretariat
Bangladesh makes key progress in combating human trafficking: Report
FM calls on Malaysian PM
Quader says BNP getting perplexed seeing mega projects’ implementation
HC wants to know ACC’s steps after protest against ‘railway mismanagement’
Inflation is much lower in Bangladesh than many countries: Hasan
2 killed, 12 injured in Rangpur road mishap
70 more Dengue patients hospitalised in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Putin: West must remove restrictions on Russian grain exports
Sri Lankan parliament begins voting for new president
Bangladesh won’t be Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka parliament to vote for new president
Farmer electrocuted in Bogura
Flashfloods damage crops worth Tk 127cr in Kurigram
Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new president
City experiences area-wise load-shedding for first time
Human trafficking - national and a global issue
Global warming and the changing environment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft