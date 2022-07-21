Shohoz fined Tk 2 lakh over DU student Roni's complaint

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk 2 lakh after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets of Bangladesh Railways.

The DNCRP organized a hearing on Wednesday after receiving a complaint form Mohiuddin Rony, a 4th year student of Dhaka University's Theatre and Performance Studies Department, over irregularities in ticket sale by Shohoz.com.

The hearing on Roni's complaint was held around 10:00am at the meeting room of the DNCRP, said DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman at a press briefing on Wednesday. As per the decision of DNCRP, Roni will get 25 per cent of the penalty (Tk 50,000).

Mohiuddin Rony and representatives of Shohoz.com were present during the hearing. Talking to

reporters, Shohoz's lawyer Mirza Ragib Hasnat said they are not satisfied over the verdict. "We will challenge against it," he said.

Rony who was conducting a one-man protest against corruption in the country's rail administration, was forced to come off his daily programme at Kamalapur Station on Tuesday. Instead he submitted a memorandum containing his demands and grievances to the director general of Bangladesh Railway.

He has been protesting alleged mismanagement and corruption at Bangladesh Railway since before Eid-ul-Azha, after falling victim to the dodgy e-ticketing system.











