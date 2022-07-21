Video
Every party wants free, fair elections: CEC

BNP rejects dialogue

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

The Ganatantri Party participated in the fourth day of the dialogue of the Election Commission (EC), the BNP rejected the dialogue.
Ten-member delegation led by General Secretary Shahadat Hossain joined the dialogue around 10:30am on Wednesday. They demanded muscle power free participatory, fair and impartial elections.
The party also placed 5-point demands including ban of anti-independence parties and war criminals in the general elections.
EC was supposed to hold dialogue with 3 parties on the fourth day of dialogue, Bangladesh National Awami Party changed their schedule, besides BNP boycotted the dialogue. EC held dialogue with only Ganatantri Party.
In 4 days EC invited 14 parties    but 11 political parties responded to their call. Bangladesh Muslim League and Kalyan Party along with BNP have boycotted the EC dialogue.
CEC Qazi Habibul Awal said, "The attitude of all the parties that participated in the dialogue are positive. Every party wants free, fair and impartial elections, where people can exercise their right to vote."
The CEC said, "It is our sole duty to ensure the voting right of the people. This is the basis of our democracy. Everyone's cooperation is needed in this regard."
Stating that every party believes in political consensus, the CEC said, "There may or may not be consensus. But our efforts to build unity will continue."
The series of dialogue with political parties that started from Sunday will continue till July 31.


