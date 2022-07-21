Video
Rain brings relief to Dhaka from heat wave

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Rain brings some much-needed relief to the residents of Dhaka from the scorching summer. Photo shows young girls enjoying the rain in Dhaka University area on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rain brings some much-needed relief to the residents of Dhaka from the scorching summer. Photo shows young girls enjoying the rain in Dhaka University area on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rain brought some much-needed relief to the residents of Dhaka from the scorching summer heat on Wednesday.
The Bangladesh Meteo-rological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate showers across the country in the next 24 hours.
However, this rain is not likely to linger for the rest of the day as seen during monsoon, says Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
"This rain is not likely to linger for long. But, it will
abate the sweeping mild heat wave," Met Office Md Shahinul Islam told the Daily Observer.
"It is not yet time for incessant monsoon rainfall. But, there are likelihoods of short intervals of monsoon rain every day," he said.
However, earlier Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "It is raining intermittently in several areas of Dhaka.









