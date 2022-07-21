DPDC, DESCO release area-wise load-shedding schedule

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) have published their respective schedules of possible area-wise load shedding for Wednesday (July 20) and it will continue to publish it in every

day, a Power Division release said.

Consumers to get the schedule at the website of these two organizations through changing the day name :DPDC Load Shedding Schedule: https://dpdc.gov.bd/site/page/18336fb4-6096-41b9-9172-837283684a15

Desco Load Shedding Schedule: https://www.desco.org.bd/bangla/uploads_b/pdf/Wednesday_DESCO_Load_Shed_Schedule_20_07.pdf

They will carry out load shedding from 10:00am to 10:00pm in and around the capital Dhaka as per the government's decision to save electricity.

As per the decision of the government, they published their respective schedules on their websites to make the consumers aware of the possible power cuts, the release said.









