Gas supply in Ctg alarmingly low, 3 power plants, CUFL shut down

CHATTOGRAM, July 20: The supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has declined alarmingly during the current month.

According to RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited) sources, the supply of LNG on Wednesday has declined to 430 million cubic feet daily.

Sources further said that the quantity of supply would continue during the current year, till the fall of prices in the international market.

Two floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.

RPGCL sources said, those two units have been continuing their production at 50 per cent less than their capacity due to increase of prices in the world market. Sources said, such quantity of production will continue till the fall of prices in the international market. The Karnaphuli gas distribution company limited (KGDCL) sources said, they are now getting more than 274 million cft daily since past week against the total demand of 471 million Cft.

Following the decline of Gas supply to KGDCL, three power plants and one Fertilizer factory had been shut down.

The power plants are Raojan unit-1, Shikalbaha power plants of 40 MW and 225 MW. The fertilizer factory is Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL). Production in CUFL had been suspended on Tuesday.

PDB sources said, generations in 225 MW Recycle Power Plant, 40 MW plant and Raojan power plant-1 still remain suspended for shortage of gas. PDB hoped that the generation in other plants might resume with the increase of gas supply at any time.

Following the increase of prices of LNG in the international market, the government had decided to decline the import of the products.

According to a source of Energy Ministry, two floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each.











