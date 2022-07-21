Video
Govt offices to cut electricity use by 25 per cent

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Country's all government offices have been asked to reduce electricity consumption by 25 per cent to combat power and energy crises.
The instruction was given in a meeting on the government's austerity measures held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) PM's Principal Secretary
Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in the chair.
Senior secretaries and secretaries of all ministries and divisions and high officials of all government departments attended the meeting.
While talking to media after the meeting, Ahmad Kaikaus said that the finance division has been given necessary instruction in the meeting. It will issue necessary gazettes with the aim of using less than 20 per cent of the energy sector budget allocation.
The meeting also decided to cut down on foreign travels of government officials unless those are absolutely necessary.
In addition, to keep the commodities' prices in check, the secretaries advised introducing market monitoring and taking action against illegal stockpiling through mobile courts.
They also instructed all departments to take necessary steps for increasing internal resource collection from the very beginning of the current fiscal and also urged NBR to take effective measures to reach set targets.
"Each ministry will review its own procurement plan and take initiatives to reduce revenue expenditure," Dr Kaikaus added.
In the meeting, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been asked to collect more resources from local sources and achieve the target of revenue collection. Same time, the ministries and divisions have been asked to review their purchase planning to lessen expenditures.
The meeting also decided to hold meeting virtually refraining from physical appearance if not necessary. It has also asked the authorities to monitor the markets strictly to keep the commodity prices stable.
It has also asked the Education and Primary and Mass Education Ministry to ensure that the students are not using private transports illogically.
It has also asked the authorities to avoid foreign travels unless those are for important reasons and every ministry will take initiative to reduce revenue expenditure by reviewing purchase plan.
 NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim, Water Resources Ministry Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Public Administration Ministry Senior Secretary KM Ali Azam, and Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, among others, participated in the meeting.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft