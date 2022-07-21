Video
Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:56 AM
Home Front Page

Magura to be announced as landless, homeless free dist today

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Hedayet Ullah Khan from Magura

Those who never owned a house before, now they own a house with land and this has been possible with the grace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ashrayan project. It is her dream project and which was started in 1997. Now with the Ashrayan-2 project the Prime Minister has taken the target of eliminate homeless and landless people across the country.
In accordance with her target Magura district is going to be the first landless and homeless free district in the country from today by handovering 96 homes with 2 decimal land among the last existing homeless and landless people of the district.
The Prime Minister will hand over these houses along with total 26,229 new houses in the 3rd phase of Ashrayan-2 project of five districts in the country today.
She will be connected from her official residence, Ganabhaban with the five districts.
Besides, there will be no more landless people in 52 upazilas.
Talking with     he beneficiaries of Shalikha upazila Ashrayan project of Magura it was learned that those who never thought that they would be owner of home and land now they are swindling their dreams and hopes of future with the precious gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Talking to the people living in the Ashrayan project revealed the story of their life changing course, the story of what was once sorrow and now dreams of golden days.
Hajera Begum told her life story, she had nothing to say about her home. She lived in a corner of her brother's house. This woman lives by working in other people's houses. After 55 years, this woman's joy is boundless when she gets a house under the Asharyan project.
Hajera said that she got married at the age of 14. But after a few days, when a child was born, her husband died and left her alone. Then there was no more room for her in her husband's house. She took refuge in her poor father's house and started to live in the balcony of her brother's house.
She used to work all day at the neighbours houses and come at night to stay at the balcony of her brother's house. But after 55 years, she can now sleep peacefully at night after getting her own house under the government Ashrayan project.
Tahmina Khatun and Mohiuddin have adorned their dream house. Tahmina passed MA and Mohiuddin Fazil. Tahmina was working in a school and husband Mohiuddin was working as a manager in a brickyard. Thamina has planned to teach the children of the shelter project and they are dreaming for a better future now.
Meanwhile, some people expressed their excitement with smiling face after getting allotment in Jangalia Ashrayan project of Mohammadpur upazila in Magurar district.
One of them is Rani Begum (50). Father of three children died 10 years ago. Recently, the house number 37 in the Jangalia Ashrayan Project of Mohammadpur, Magura has been allotted in her name. It is like a duck that lays golden eggs. This house, built on two decimal of land, is not just a place to live but a dream for the future.
She said that for the past 20 years, she has been living in other people's homes and has to pay some money for living. Even though two daughters got married, they are living with their mother as they are not living with their husbands. Their social value has increased slightly due to getting a house. She wants to spend life happily with her son and daughters.


« PreviousNext »

