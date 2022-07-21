No need to panic about foreign currency reserves, inflation: Minister

We've no need of foreign loans now, he says

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said there is nothing to panic about foreign currency reserves and inflation. Now the annual average inflation rate in the country is about 6 per cent. Even if it is said that there is no reserve, the amount of reserve is still US$ 40 billion.

The Minister said virtually after the meeting of Cabinet Committee on government purchase at the Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

The Minister said, "We have no need foreign loans at the moment. We will not go into any project or funding that is against the interests of the people of our country."

The Minister said that the government will take the loan if needed. But I don't need a loan right now. Of course the government will take loans if needed. But the government will take it in need.

the government will not do anything at the expense.

Regarding the disagreement with IMF about the foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh, he said, IMF is coming to Bangladesh, it is a consultative committee. They advise, we advise them. They didn't tell us anything formal about what they came to us for. Many of you may be skeptical that we will take on much or compromise. Nothing like this has come to us, you can actually know. We will not go into any project or funding that is against the interests of the people of our country. I can ensure that I will not do anything against the interests.

He said, "The issue of reserve is that we have calculated the same way as different countries calculate, we will calculate it in the same way. Did they not get the amount of money that the IMF helped us with? They can't say I paid them a day later. So they will be assured of the loans they give or will give us. We have also repeatedly assured them from our side that if they give us a loan, they will never have to forgive it. Our debt repayment capacity is good. We have always paid. We have never delayed payment."

When asked whether the IMF has offered the government a large loan offer, he said, "So far we have not received any formal proposal from the IMF. We have also not sent a proposal to the IMF to take money. So you will know when they come. This is not a matter of ignorance."

Mustafa Kamal said that the government was yet to seek any financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

He, however, said that, if needed, they could ask for a loan from the Washington based multilateral lenders.

He also said that they would not do any deal with the IMF that went against the interest of the country.

The Finance Minister said that an IMF mission led by its Asia Pacific chief Rahul Anand was in the city as a part of the staff visit.

The finance minister also disagreed with the rate of inflation at 7.5 per cent, released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

"I don't like such figures. Inflation is never calculated on a weekly or daily basis... no country calculates in such a way", he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a total of eight procurement proposals including the construction of a 10-kilometer bi-level road in Munshiganj.











