$67b export target set for FY23

The government has set an export target of $67 billion for the ongoing fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) amid global challenges and recession fear.

Of these, $58 billion will come from export of goods and $9 billion from the service sector," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The target is 11 per cent higher than the previous fiscal.

Export of goods fetched $52 billion during the last fiscal and the service sector's earned $8 billion.

The actual export of ready-made garment during the last fiscal was $42.2 billion. It has been set at $46 billion for this fiscal.

He said the government will support achieving targets by finding suitable policies and implementing them timely. The government assistance to private sector's growth is important," he said.

During the press briefing, Tipu Munshi said: "The Russia-Ukraine war has been affecting supply chains and raising prices of many necessary commodities, especially food items," he said.

"Inflation and joblessness are creating troubles in America and Europe. According to IMF, the global growth rate would be 4.4pc this year and might be even lower," he added.

World Bank's latest global economic forecast warned that most countries should begin preparing for recession. It said the global economy has already been impaired by the pandemic.

The Russia-Ukraine war, left international supply chains in tatters and significantly hampers income growth and poverty reduction efforts in the developing countries, he said.

"The export target has been ser considering the recession situation, the minister said. Otherwise, the target would have been higher.

Meanwhile Bangladesh is getting some global geopolitical benefits. Orders from the USA have shifted from China. Bangladesh along with Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and Pakistan are enjoying the benefits," Tipu Munshi said.

"This is the first time export to the USA is crossing $10 billion, and RMG items alone would account for $ 9 bn. He hoped the RMG orders will not decline."

"I don't think production will be hampered by load shedding and rationing. The load shedding won't be year-long, it is only temporary. We have kept load shedding in mind while setting the export target," the minister further said.

He said the rising cases of Covid-19, inflation, demand loss, and heat wave in the west may pose some risk to export target

According to recently passed FY22-23 budget, Bangladesh's GDP growth would be 7.25 per cent this year. Meanwhile, the actual RMG export during the last fiscal was $42.2 billion. The target has been set at $46 billion in the current fiscal.

The country's ready-made garments industry has been bracing for another battle for survival. Most factories are getting orders less than 30pc of their capacity as record inflation rates across Europe and the US make consumers less willing to buy new clothes.

"It is a difficult to achieve target in the present global economic situation. But it can be achieved if the government and private work together," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

He further said export-oriented industries should get gas and electricity on a priority basis and the currency rate should be export friendly compared with competing countries," he added.

"The government should give financial support to non-cotton or man-made fiber apparel. The port and customs should be more export friendly. Imported raw materials and export goods should be released on time," he said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government will offer policy support to achieve export targets.














