Country experiences over 1800 MW load-shedding on day 1



People working with candle light as the country experiencing power cuts for several hours in a number of spells. The photo was taken from a shop at Paltan on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, only two out of six fertilizer factories are now operational due to scarcity of gas supply. It also cut supply from the residential areas from Wednesday morning.

Diesel, fuel oil, LNG or coal, the primary sources of fuel prices have increased significantly, it hits power-fertilizer generation, Bangladesh is facing challenges like many countries around the world, we have only one option in our hand to maintain austerity and increase savings, State

Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said.

The government has decided to stop power generation from 8 liquid fired power plants and now starts gas rationing to fertilizer factories. More than 60 gas-fired power plants are producing less power due to less gas supply which triggers around 2000 MW of loadshedding every day.

Earlier, the government has imposed gas rationing for industrial clients across the country, the CNG (compressed natural gas) filling stations remain shut for six hours daily during the peak electricity consumption period from 5:00pm to 11:00pm under the gas rationing system and starts area-wise load shedding in the country from Tuesday on one-hour basis aiming to deal with the energy shortage keeping a promise that no loadshedding will be occurred more than an hour's in any areas.

Unfortunately, the government has failed to keep its promise to rationally allocate power among the consumers of urban and rural areas since it started the area-wise load shedding in the country from Tuesday on a one-hour basis aiming to deal with the energy shortage.

Due to this un-equal distribution, people living in rural areas of the country are experiencing unlimited-unplanned power cuts, the situation is worse in Mymensigh, Savar, Manikganj and many areas of the country's northern districts.

"We have to cut 1,800 MW of power from the system on Tuesday night, we received only 6,000 MW of electricity against the demand of 8,500 MW (other was due to low voltage), however, there is no area-wise load shedding chart of ours as the allocation is so poor, we failed to satisfy our 3 crore and 30 lakh consumers on the Tuesday's hot summer like night," a senior official of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

"PDB generated a total of 12,442 MW of electricity against a demand for 14,400 MW. The power cut was planned to be 1915 MW to cover the gap between demand and supply,' said Shamim Hasan, Director, public relations, of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board.

REB is the lone organization whose have no area-wise load shedding plan like DPDC, DESCO or NESCO.

Meanwhile, the BCIC official said now three factories are in production. One has shut down due to gas shortage. However, we are discussing ways to keep the factories running. We are communicating with the countries from which we import urea, so we can import quickly if necessary.

The country will require around 1600mmcfd gas to generate 14, 200 MW of electricity during the Aman season for fertilizer, officials said.

According to Petrobangla data, 316 million cubic metres per day of gas is needed to keep the factories' production running. But those are only getting 159 million cubic metres of gas.

Till last month, Petrobangla used to supply 3,100 million cubic feet of gas (mmcf) per day of which around 750mmcf to 800mmcf was LNG. However, supply has now dropped to 2,800mmcf as the government began injecting less liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to global price volatility.

Meanwhile, Dhaka metropolis and its adjoining areas started facing power outages from Tuesday morning, but the DPDC and DESCO are trying to keep maintaining the schedule chart.

The ministry projected that electricity demand during the peak summer season will be around 15,500 megawatts (MW) and natural gas demand for the power plants will be around 1,500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).

Following the government's decision, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited and NESCO published their area-wise outage plans but the Rural Electrification Board has failed to publish it. However, DPDC and DESCO have almost maintained their chart but NESCO and REB have suffered from allocation shortage.

Residents of some areas, however, alleged that they had to experience frequent outages beyond the planned load shedding.

"It was due to some disturbance in distribution substations, it is not loadshedding," the Power Division official claimed.

'Area-wise, we will go for an hour of power cuts daily across the country, to start with. If needed, the decision will be revisited after a week,' State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

He said the time of the load shedding would be reshuffled in the areas.











To maintain austerity and increase savings of dollars and primary fuel, the government has shut down the Chittagong Urea Fertilizer limited (CUFL) and asked the Petrobangla to go for gas rationing to the fertilizer factories after the power plants on Wednesday.However, only two out of six fertilizer factories are now operational due to scarcity of gas supply. It also cut supply from the residential areas from Wednesday morning.Diesel, fuel oil, LNG or coal, the primary sources of fuel prices have increased significantly, it hits power-fertilizer generation, Bangladesh is facing challenges like many countries around the world, we have only one option in our hand to maintain austerity and increase savings, StateMinister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said.The government has decided to stop power generation from 8 liquid fired power plants and now starts gas rationing to fertilizer factories. More than 60 gas-fired power plants are producing less power due to less gas supply which triggers around 2000 MW of loadshedding every day.Earlier, the government has imposed gas rationing for industrial clients across the country, the CNG (compressed natural gas) filling stations remain shut for six hours daily during the peak electricity consumption period from 5:00pm to 11:00pm under the gas rationing system and starts area-wise load shedding in the country from Tuesday on one-hour basis aiming to deal with the energy shortage keeping a promise that no loadshedding will be occurred more than an hour's in any areas.Unfortunately, the government has failed to keep its promise to rationally allocate power among the consumers of urban and rural areas since it started the area-wise load shedding in the country from Tuesday on a one-hour basis aiming to deal with the energy shortage.Due to this un-equal distribution, people living in rural areas of the country are experiencing unlimited-unplanned power cuts, the situation is worse in Mymensigh, Savar, Manikganj and many areas of the country's northern districts."We have to cut 1,800 MW of power from the system on Tuesday night, we received only 6,000 MW of electricity against the demand of 8,500 MW (other was due to low voltage), however, there is no area-wise load shedding chart of ours as the allocation is so poor, we failed to satisfy our 3 crore and 30 lakh consumers on the Tuesday's hot summer like night," a senior official of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) told the Daily Observer on Wednesday."PDB generated a total of 12,442 MW of electricity against a demand for 14,400 MW. The power cut was planned to be 1915 MW to cover the gap between demand and supply,' said Shamim Hasan, Director, public relations, of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board.REB is the lone organization whose have no area-wise load shedding plan like DPDC, DESCO or NESCO.Meanwhile, the BCIC official said now three factories are in production. One has shut down due to gas shortage. However, we are discussing ways to keep the factories running. We are communicating with the countries from which we import urea, so we can import quickly if necessary.The country will require around 1600mmcfd gas to generate 14, 200 MW of electricity during the Aman season for fertilizer, officials said.According to Petrobangla data, 316 million cubic metres per day of gas is needed to keep the factories' production running. But those are only getting 159 million cubic metres of gas.Till last month, Petrobangla used to supply 3,100 million cubic feet of gas (mmcf) per day of which around 750mmcf to 800mmcf was LNG. However, supply has now dropped to 2,800mmcf as the government began injecting less liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to global price volatility.Meanwhile, Dhaka metropolis and its adjoining areas started facing power outages from Tuesday morning, but the DPDC and DESCO are trying to keep maintaining the schedule chart.The ministry projected that electricity demand during the peak summer season will be around 15,500 megawatts (MW) and natural gas demand for the power plants will be around 1,500 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).Following the government's decision, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited and NESCO published their area-wise outage plans but the Rural Electrification Board has failed to publish it. However, DPDC and DESCO have almost maintained their chart but NESCO and REB have suffered from allocation shortage.Residents of some areas, however, alleged that they had to experience frequent outages beyond the planned load shedding."It was due to some disturbance in distribution substations, it is not loadshedding," the Power Division official claimed.'Area-wise, we will go for an hour of power cuts daily across the country, to start with. If needed, the decision will be revisited after a week,' State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.He said the time of the load shedding would be reshuffled in the areas.