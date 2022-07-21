BIWTA’s dredging dept gets new CE

The government has appointed Rakibul Islam Talukder as Chief Engineer (CE) of the Dredging Department of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). He took the charge as CE on Sunday.

Earlier, MA Matin, who served as Chief Engineer of the Dredging Department on contractual basis has completed his tenure on July 12.

Meanwhile, experts have suggested the government not to extend their service period who already went on retirement considering the present global economic crisis.