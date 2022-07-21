12 students stage sit-in protesting mismanagement of railway in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Jul 20: Twelve students of different schools and colleges staged a sit-in at Chuadanga railway station on Wednesday protesting black marketing of train tickets, irregularities in ticket sale and passengers harassment.

The students staged the protest programme for an hour from 11:45 pm to press home their six-point demand.

The students demanded an end to passengers' sufferings while purchasing ticket and sought action against brokers by investigating the complains.

They also demanded equal opportunity for everyone in purchasing ticket online or offline.

They also sought a long-term plan for the development of railway infrastructures along and increase in the number of trains.

Earlier Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony staged a one-man protest against corruption in the country's rail administration for 13 days till Tuesday.

He was forced to come off his daily program at Kamalapur Station on Tuesday. Instead he submitted a memorandum containing his demands and grievances to the director general of Bangladesh Railway.

He started protesting alleged mismanagement and corruption at Bangladesh Railway before Eid ul Azha, after falling victim to the dodgy e-ticketing system. -UNB









