Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:55 AM
Serenity is back in the Sunderbans!

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

KHULNA, July 20: The dense forests, the meandering brooks, the gushing river waters and the rich wildlife-all add to the unparalleled charm of the Sunderbans.
Yes, the mangrove deltaic forest has finally got its serenity back, thanks to the ongoing three-month ban on tourism and fishing that aims at ending human squatting on nature.
The forest department's ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans, effective June 1, ends on August 31.
These months are the breeding season for most of the species of fish and hence the imposition of the ban is in accordance with the Integrated Resources Management Plan (IRMP), according to officials and experts.
Hawladar Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of the East Sundarbans Karamjal Wildlife and Breeding Centre, says that throughout the year people from Bangladesh and abroad throng the Sundarbans to enjoy its beauty.
"Now, there are no sounds of footsteps of people and engine-run boats," he says.
"Nature has got a chance to reshape its beauty in its own way. One can clearly hear the cacophony of birds and see wild animals roaming around without any fear."
According to Md Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (east) of the Sundarbans, rare wild animals can now be spotted easily in the forest.
Every year, an estimated five lakh people visit the Sundarbans and 25,000 water crisscross the canals of the mangrove delta.    -UNB


