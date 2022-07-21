RCC to implement mosquito control project

RAJSHAHI, July 20: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to implement a project in terms of checking mosquitoes along with eliminating the diseases caused by mosquitoes.

In the initial stage, a two-year project will be implemented in some wards on pilot basis followed by a five-year project with financial and technical support of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

RCC authority revealed this while holding a meeting with a delegation of Korea Incheon National University related to the proposed project held at the city bhaban mayor office today.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the meeting as focal person on behalf of the city corporation, while Research Professors Tong-Soo Kim and Sung-Jong Hong, Land information system Specialist Kyoung Yeul Lee and Chairman of Information Technology Jamal Uddin took part in the discussion on behalf of the delegation.

City Mayor Liton told the meeting that they will implement the project with the main thrust of protecting the city dwellers from mosquito bite along with its diseases.

He sought more support from the KOICA in the field of attaining success from the project properly.

In the meeting, both the sides discussed and devised ways and means on how to get cherished yield through successful implementation of the project.

RCC Panel mayor, ward councilors, officials and others concerned joined the meeting. -BSS











