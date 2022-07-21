Video
Thursday, 21 July, 2022
Legal steps if larvae of Aedes mosquitoes found in buildings: DNCC Mayor

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

Legal steps will be taken against the owners of buildings if larvae of Aedes mosquitoes are found there, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday.
"DNCC is working with utmost sincerity to tackle dengue situation and people should assist it in its fight against dengue," he said while talking to reporters during a public awareness campaign in Khilbaritek of the capital.
He also urged people to remain alert about dengue outbreak and regularly clean the stagnant water in houses.
Atiqul also asked people to clean stagnant water on roof, terraces and flower tubs as Aedes mosquitoes can breed in stagnant water easily.
"We have strengthened drives to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes in different areas after taking a list of patients from hospitals and the ongoing work will continue to destroy larvae," he said.
He also urged people to inform the city corporation if any dengue patient is found in any area. It will help to take instant action to kill Aedes mosquitoes, he added.
Replying to a question, the DNCC Mayor said the city corporation authorities are using drones to check stagnant water on the roofs of buildings and strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible.
"Punishment like lodging a complaint with police or slapping a fine will be taken," he
said.    -UNB


