Air chief returns home from UK

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force, returned home Wednesday from an official visit to the UK.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan's visit is expected to strengthen the Bangladesh-UK ties and enhance the scope of cooperation in the professional sectors.

The chief of air staff left Dhaka for the UK on a seven-day official visit at the invitation of Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, chief of the air staff of the Royal Air Force, according to the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate.

Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan visited the C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance, modification and repairing organisation Marshall Aerospace Facility.

Also, he attended the Global Air Chiefs' Conference 2022 organised by the Royal Air Force in London. The conference included seminars on operational integration, technological adaptation, and digital skills. -UNB











