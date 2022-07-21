Water levels in 30 rivers rise, 73 fall

Water levels at 30 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 73 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, six have been registered steady and water level at all river stations is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Wednesday

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Wednesday.

The Brahmaputra river is in falling trend, which may remain steady in the next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said. -BSS











