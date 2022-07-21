Eid time road accidents highest in 7 years

Video
Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022

Despite our repeated plea to ensure road safety for homebound passengers during Eid holidays - this time Eid time accidents is the highest in 7 years. According to Jatri Kalyan Samiti (JKS) sources, at least 398 people were killed and 774 others injured in 319 accidents in 15 days during the recent Eid -ul-Adha.

The highest 113 accidents are all motorcycle related accidents, in which 131 people were killed. During the same period between July 3 and July 17, a total of 25 people were killed and 2 injured in 25 railways accidents. Moreover, during the same reporting period, 17 people were killed, 15 injured and 3 others went missing in 10 waterways accidents.

However, during last year's Eid-ul-Adha festival, 273 people were killed and 447 injured in 240 road accidents. And another 416 people were killed and 844 more injured in 372 road accidents in 15 days during the recent Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

However, not only Eid time road accidents have shot up at an alarming rate in the country - while traffic, road , waterways and rail authorities are manifestly failing to ensure passengers' safe back and forth journeys - but also there is zero accountability, as far as the accidents are involved.

The billion dollar questions, however, despite growing accidents in recent years, why authorities concerned are repeatedly failing to curb road accidents? Or, has ensuring road safety in the time of holy festivals have completely gone beyond our control?

Whatever the specific reasons may be for the high death figure in this festival season time around - the biggest truth is that our roads are among the most unsafe in the world - and the number of road accidents recorded appears at the top of any global list, with or without Eid seasons.

A sad reminder, annual road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average rate for high-income countries and five times than that of best-performing countries in the world.

It may sound an odd comparison, but road accidents in Bangladesh have claimed more lives than the pandemic in 2022.

As far as solutions to bring down road accidents are concerned, we believe, more than enough has been penned, discussed and opined by experts. There is a long series of monitoring and regulatory problems that need to be addressed the quickest.

Now that Eid holidays are over, we call on our road and traffic authorities to address all systematic flaws in place. It is time for the government to act, and not simply remain indifferent as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our perilous roads.



