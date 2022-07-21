Address mosquito menace

Dear Sir

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to catch the notice of the concerned authority towards the mosquito menace worsening in the capital.



Especially in almost every area of Old Dhaka, sufferings of people due to mosquito is increasing day by day. We the residents of Jatarabari, one of the densely populated localities of the city are the worst victims of mosquito menace. Spraying of insecticides by the concerned city corporation is coming of no use at all.



In addition, a shower of rain aggravates this woes as rain water gets accumulated in innumerable potholes in this area and many other areas under Old Dhaka. The unattended garbage and the stagnant water has resulted in breeding of mosquitoes and other harmful germs. The fear of Dengue outbreak in the entire locality cannot be ruled out.



Children and adults are still exposed to multiple diseases because of unhygienic conditions within the locality. Only ensuring spraying insecticides is not enough. What needs to be checked if the insecticides sprayed is effective or not. Whatever medicine you apply will be of little effect if it doesn't contain curing qualities.



Fatima

Jatrabari, Dhaka