Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:54 AM
High time to reform UK’s outdated non-domicile tax rule

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan

Regarding tax, there is some exciting scenario in the UK law. The UK residents who have their permanent home outside the country may not have to pay tax on foreign income and foreign capital gains. The capacity to which an individual is subject to UK tax in the tax year 2013-14 and subsequent years is determined by whether they are resident and domiciled in the UK.

The ideas of residency and domicile are used to measure the strength of an individual's links with the UK and establish their UK tax situation. The fundamental assumption is that those with the most robust links to the UK should pay more tax than those with lower links.

The more prosperous UK citizens' ability to shelter overseas profits from UK taxation is not just a result of today's globalized capitalism. The non-domicile rule in the United Kingdom will allow citizens to declare another nation as their domicile or permanent residence and pay no UK Tax on their abroad income or gains.
It dates back to 1799 when the government-imposed taxes to battle France unless they transferred the money to the UK.

According to the Practice Note, Disposals of UK immovable property by non-UK residents from 6th April 2019, an individual who is neither resident nor domiciled in the UK has the weakest connections with the UK. They are liable to income tax solely on their UK source income and capital gains tax only on profits realized on the disposal of UK residential property, in general, and subject to particular anti-avoidance rules.

 Moreover, to pay inheritance tax exclusively on their assets in the UK.
Comprehensive reforms are needed to update an outdated system. The fundamental explanation for keeping the existing plan is to attract capable business people to Britain, giving it a competitive advantage.

While many countries offer temporary resident tax schemes to encourage entrepreneurs, the UK system is inadequate compared to other countries. Because of its historical origins, domicile is an uncodified, common-law concept, leaving it subject to ambiguity and avoidance.
Non-foreign domiciled residents who are UK residents but do not qualify as FDRs are judged domiciled if they have lived in the UK for at least 15 of the previous 20 tax years; this is significantly longer than most other systems. The economy benefits from the business and money non-doms established in the United Kingdom.

However, today's system encourages them to keep the proceeds of their foreign holdings outside the nation because they will be taxed as soon as they are received into UK bank accounts. Finding a strategy to attract immigrants rather than bringing in overseas profits might broaden the project financing pool. Such agreements also appeal to few and people with family riches (Several modern countries could be described as oligarchies, including Russia, China, and arguably even the United States). Because early-stage entrepreneurs sometimes lack a relatively substantial income elsewhere.

If the non-residents or non-domiciled status are replaced with more convinced, the law will be easier to understand and make more sense of equality before the law.  For people coming for a brief time, non-dom status should be replaced by a temporary resident tax status prescribed by legislation. It should be limited to five to seven years. T

his may therefore allow for even more unusual generosity to actual temporary residents, exempting them from taxes on foreign income and gains while encouraging them to bring them into the country to spend or invest. As a result, the laws should be more explicit and straightforward to recruit brilliant foreign workers to spend time in the UK without punishing them with complicated taxes. This would assist in sustaining a competitive edge - in a way appropriate for 2022, not 1799.
Writer is intern in the DLA Piper London, Tax Department


