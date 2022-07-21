

Brain drain more harmful to money laundering



Utilising the research, technology and stability of the developed countries, the talented people of our country go to the developed countries and make that country stronger and more powerful. In this way, the country loses its most talented, knowledgeable, skilled and deserving citizens due to this brain drain. Losing this promising generation, the country faces obstacles in its development and progress.



At present, brain drain has become a major concern for developing countries. Because this problem can make the development of a nation backward. As a developing country, the incidence of brain drain in Bangladesh is increasing at an alarming rate every year. The biggest obstacle to the progress of Bangladesh is the failure to transform the huge population of this country into human resources, the failure to evaluate the meritorious.



In this age of scientific progress, when many countries of the world are working for the development of science and technology and ensuring the necessary facilities to increase the various incentives of scientists, there our country is not able to harness the innovative power of scientists. There is no significant allocation in the creative research sector.



As a result, many innovative scientists in this country are not getting the opportunity to innovate even though they have the ability to innovate. As a result, the inevitable brain drain is happening.



Tania Ahmed became the first in the first class of the Sociology Department of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. Although the process of appointing her as a teacher was final, she was not appointed as per the rules. Because one of her classmates was a university leader of a student political party, the authorities were forced to appoint him. He was somehow appointed even though he was not on the merit list.



In a fit of rage and humiliation, Tania moved to Sweden with a scholarship and went to Lund University, where she received a 100% free scholarship. She is currently working as a researcher and teacher at a university there. She may have taken Swedish citizenship by now.



Now I'm talking about a younger brother very close to me, who was an intern doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Once a patient was accompanied by eight to ten relatives who crowded in front of the emergency department. Asking them not to crowd in front of the emergency department caused an argument with them. At one point a relative of the patient slapped him and his co-worker a female intern was harassed. Hospital authorities did not take any action in this regard.



Several years after this incident, he came to study in the United Kingdom with a scholarship and settled in this country and started his career. One day his friends joked that he had left the country after being slapped. But the question remains. Has he left the country after being slapped at all, or has he slapped to the state apparatus and the concerned administration, who have failed to provide security to the country's doctors?



Due to various reasons including terrorism in the campus, student politics, politics of teachers, sexual harassment, a large number of meritorious students try to go abroad during their student days.



On the other hand, by doing so, they are not only going abroad, but also taking with them immense potential talent. If a meritorious student does not get workplace and security in the country according to their qualifications, then their frustration will work. When a person goes abroad for a secure future, a safe life, they cannot be blamed.



We sometimes taunt them and say that they migrate abroad without considering the interests of the country as selfish. Meritorious people in general, do not want to leave the country, but are forced to leave.



Well, are these meritorious people going abroad for money laundering? But it is not. So where is the regret of those who are leaving their homeland like this? With what difficulty are they able to forget their homeland or roots? That suffering must be realized. There is no time to look at the whole matter lightly.



Merit has been defeated due to lack of proper evaluation and irregularities in obtaining facilities. The seizure of power, in the transaction of money, the real meritorious are being deprived. But in the developed world, there is no touch of politics in education and research. Although the great profession of nation building is to be a teacher, the power of student politics is not required, the qualifications and quality of research are most needed. Researchers at universities and various research institutes work day and night in the pursuit of discovery.



Today millions of crores of money are being smuggled out of our country which we are worried about. The moral decay of high-ranking officials has brought the country to such a catastrophe today. The trade of lobbying has become so evident that the backbone of the state has been broken by the burden of incompetence.



But if the trade of promotion and lobbying was stopped on the basis of meritorious merit, then today there would be meritorious people in all sectors of the country. If meritorious people got their due respect and social security, money laundering opportunities would not have been created as well as brain drain problem would have been solved. As a result, there is no opportunity to look at brain drain as less than money laundering.



We will not be able to reach the doorstep of the desired development in the next one hundred years unless we take immediate steps to address the issue of brain drain. Knowing that defeat was certain in 1971, the country's intellectuals were ruthlessly killed just before the victoryso that the newly liberated nation cannot easily stand with its head held high.



Our country's policy makers must take initiative. Nothing will happen if politicians hope for a decision, because most of the children of politicians in this country study abroad. End of the day, we have to sigh with satisfaction on an empty stomach by identifying the future scholar children of these meritorious people of Bangladeshi origin who have not been evaluated in this country.

Writer is a UK expatriate lawyer,

author, columnist











