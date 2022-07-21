

A press briefing on handing over the government houses A press briefing on handing over the government houses to the landless people in Narsingdi was held in the DC office in the town on Wednesday. Narsingdi DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Khan talked about details of the distribution. ADC (Revenue) Mohammad Masum, Additional District Magistrate ASM Ibnul Hasan Iven, Sadar UNO Mehedi Hasan and AC Land Aminul Islam were also present at that time. A total of 256 landless families in the district will receive the houses in the second step of the third phase. photo: observer