Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 9:53 AM
Three get life term in murder, rape cases

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondents

Two separate courts in two days sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment in a murder and a rape cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Feni.
SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term in jail for killing a physically-disabled girl in Belkuchi Upazila in 2017.
Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convicts are: Saddam Hossain, 33, and former union parishad member Akbar Ali, 44, son of Amzad Ali. Both of them are residents of Chhoto Bera Kharua Village in Belkuchi Upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the case statement, Saddam Hossain killed his niece China Khatun, 11, along with Akbar Ali over land dispute with her father Jahurul Pramanik on December 25, 2017.
The throat-slit body of China Khatun was recovered from a char area the next day.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Belkuchi Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet accusing Saddam and Akbar to the court after investigation.
Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and 12 witnesses.
Public Prosecutor of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.    
FENI: A court in the district on Monday convicted a young man and sentenced him to life-term in jail in a rape case filed in 2019.
Feni Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Osman Haidar handed down the verdict in absentia of the    convict.
The lifer is Md Raju, 28, a resident of Keronia Village under Daganbhuiyan Upazila in the     district.
The court also fined the convict Tk 2,00,000.
According to the prosecution, Raju worked in an under-construction building in the victim girl's house.
On June 1 in 2019, Raju forcibly took the girl to a garden next to her house at around 8pm and violated her there.
Later on, the victim's father lodged a case accusing Raju with Daganbhuiyan PS.
Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Monday.
Feni Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Bench Assistant Delor Hossain confirmed the matter.


