Three minors among four drown in in three districts

Three minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Noakhali and Sherpur, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MOULVIBAZAR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas of the district in two days.

A one-and-a-half-year old minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalganj Upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jibon Kar, son of Iban Kar, a resident of Madhyabhag Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jibon Kar fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while his relatives were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Physician of Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex Dr Anny confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Juli Akhter, 9, daughter of Azmal Mia, a resident of Jalalabad area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Juli was playing on their courtyard in the afternoon.

At one stage of playing, she slipped into a pond in front of their house when her relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members saw Juli was floating on water and rescued her.

Later on, she was rushed to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Jarin confirmed the incident.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hossain, 5, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 4 Dakshin Kadra Village under Senbag Municipality.

Local sources said Monir fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, he was rescued from the pond and rushed to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A girl drowned in a pond in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Akhi, daughter of Arif Hossain, a resident of Shomvuganj area in Mymensingh City.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Niamul Kawsar said Akhi went missing in a pond next to her maternal house in Nalitabari Upazila while taking bath in the afternoon.

Later on, locals recovered her body from the pond, the UP chairman added.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.











