Aman farming hampered at Fulbari, Tentulia



Farmers watering their Aman fields through shallow-machines due to shortage of rainfall. The photo was taken from Shimulbari Shalbarir Dola area at Fulbari. photo: observer

Drought is drying up fields. Field parching is continuing. Seedbeds are also getting damaged.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Drought is hampering transplanted T-Aman farming in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

All canals, beels and troughs are in crying need of water. No-rainfall has been continuing for the last 18-20 days in the upazila.

To finish sapling plantation timely, fields are being prepared by shallow machine-based irrigation. In six unions of the upazila, T-Aman farming is taking place through the alternative irrigation.

One month back farmers in the upazila suffered huge crop damages in low-lying areas due to flood caused by incessant raining and upstream tide. Rivers and other water bodies were full of water.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers said this is the full season of T-Aman; but fields are getting parched for want of water; most farmers, who are not capable to irrigate their fields, are crying for rainfall.

Farmers Khalilur Rahman and Moynuddin Islam of Kishamat Shimulbari area at Shimulbari Union said, "Our fields are getting parched due to want of rain for 20 days. Our seedbeds have grown good enough, requiring early lifting of saplings and planting. So without waiting for rain, we are planting saplings through irrigation."

They will plant T-Aman saplings on five bighas of land each. But their farming cost will go up for additional cost of irrigation.

"We sight clouds in the sky time and again, but no sign of rainfall. That is why I have started to plant saplings through shallow-machine-based irrigation in a compelling condition. I will cultivate 15 acres. My farming cost will be double for irrigation."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufa Yasmin said, this season 11,350 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for T-Aman in Fulbari Upazila.

So far 2,000 ha have been planted through irrigation, she maintained.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Farmers are frustrated as in this full season of T-Aman cultivation, they are unable to plant paddy saplings. Advance seedbeds are getting faded off. Saplings are dying.

According to field sources, some farmers are planting saplings through irrigation with shallow machines. If the current trend continues, T-Aman farming target is unlikely to be achieved, the sources said.

Jute growers are also in difficult condition. They are not getting water in ponds, ditches or troughs to ret jute. Cut jute plants are getting damaged in fields.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, in the absence of rainfall, they have been unable to ret harvested jute.

A recent visit found already planted T-Aman fields parching in different areas. Irrigation-based cultivation was seen in some areas.

A farmer Jalal Uddin at Shalbahan Union said, "I could not plant my three bighas due to shortage of rainfall. I am in tension. Like me, many others are facing the same situation."

Another Ishak Ali said, "I have cultivated some lands as it was raining one month back. But now fields are parching amid want of rain. It is difficult for farmers like us to farm T-Aman by counting extra cost for irrigation."

They were echoed by other small growers of Chandamari, Tironi and Buraburi areas.

Weather Office sources said, above 35 degree Celsius temperature has been recorded since July 10.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, a total of 11,950 hectares (ha) of land has been targeted in the upazila for T-Aman cultivation this year. Jute farming target has been field at 900 ha.











