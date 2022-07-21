Four murdered in 4 dists

Four people including two pregnant women have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Narsingdi, Sherpur and Patuakhali, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Saturia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Maleqa Begum, 34, wife of Ferdous Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Village under Baraid Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Jibannesa lodged a murder case with Saturia Police Station (PS) at night in this regard.

According to the case statement, Maleqa got married with Ferdous Hossain, son of Shahid Mia of the area, about seven years back.

However, Ferdous was involved in an extra marital affair with a girl named Pinky about a year before. Since then the couple had often been locked into altercations over the matter.

At around 10pm on Tuesday, Ferdous and Maleqa were again locked into an altercation.

At one stage of the altercation, Ferdous beat up his five-month-pregnant wife indiscriminately, leaving her seriously injured.

Later on, injured Maleqa was rescued and rushed to local doctor, where she was declared dead by him.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saturia PS Muhammad Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest Ferdous.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was killed and 10 others were injured as two groups locked in a clash in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mukhlesur Rahman, son of Abul Hashem Mia, a resident Darigaon Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Sumed Alim of Darigaon Village had been at loggerheads with Shaheed Mia over establishing supremacy in the area for a long time. As a sequel to it, supporters of both group locked into a clash equipped with lethal weapons in the afternoon, which left one dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police Saheb Ali Pathan said they have brought the situation under control and necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Samela Khatun, 19, was the wife of Sujat Ali, a resident of Gollarpar Village in the upazila. She was a three-month-pregnant woman.

The deceased's family sources said Samela Khatun got married with Sujat Ali, son of Kasu Mia of the area, about a year back. The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage. On Monday night, the couple again locked into an altercation.

After that, Samela Khatun felt seriously sick.

She was taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Sherpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Sujat Ali for questioning in this regard.

The deceased's family members alleged that Sujat Ali killed Samela Khatun.

Sujat Ali denied the allegation, saying that Samela Khatun committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in the house following the altercation.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man, who was injured in a clash between two groups of villagers centring union parishad (UP) election in Bauphal Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Monday evening.

Deceased Amir Hossain Mridha, 80, was a resident of Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two groups of people were locked into a clash on July 8 over the upcoming UP election which is set to be held on July 27, which left at least 15 people injured.

Of the injured, Amir Hossain was taken to the SBMCH in critical condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there on Monday evening while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.













