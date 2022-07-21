Video
Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The annual budget of about Tk 107.67 crore for Santhia Municipality in Pabna was announced for the fiscal year 2022-23. The budget announcement programme was held in the conference room of Santhia Municipality Office on Wednesday with its Mayor Mahbubul Alam Bacchu in the chair. Municipality Assistant Abu Isa Shafiul Alam, Executive Engineer Shahinuzzaman Shahin and Accountant Abdul Barik were also present at that time.    photo: observer


