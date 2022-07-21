50 needy people get food aid in Feni

FENI, July 20: A total of 50 needy people and orphan students got food assistance in the district on Monday.

The food assistance was provided by Tahmina-Kuddus Welfare Foundation at a function held in the afternoon on the Abdul Kuddus Keranibari premises at Fatehpur in Sadar Upazila.

Among others, Director of the foundation Mohammad Kaykobad Kayes, Member Md Ismail of Fatehpur Ward No. 5 of Sharshadi Union, Imam Mohammad Nurunnabi of Fatehpur Boro Bari Mosque, and former president of Feni Press Club Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were present at the food distribution function.













