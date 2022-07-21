9 killed, 23 injured in separate road mishaps

Nine people including three minor children have been killed and at least 23 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Manikganj, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga and Madaripur, in two days.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Three people have been killed and seven others injured in a triangular collision among a bus, pick-up van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Asad Munshi, 35, hailed from Patuakhali; Suban Mia, 55, son of Haji Abu Hanif of Ghazaria area in Itna Upazila of Kishoreganj; and Farid, 55, son of Chiddik Ali of Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj.

The injured are: Jasmine, 23, hailed from Amtali in Barisal; Shahjahan, 24, and Sohag, 30, from Umednagar in Habiganj; Pradeep Sarker, 32, of Habiganj District; Mainuddin, 31, of Raipura Upazila in Narsingdi; Abdul Awal, 65, and Monir, 35, of Andiura in Madhavpur Upazila in Habiganj.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with a mini truck of Tata Motors heading to Sylhet in Birpasha area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 5:15pm. To avoid the accident, the mini truck went to the middle of the highway and collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Modern Paribahan' from Habiganj. Later on, the bus fell into the roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering.

The triangular accident left two people dead on the spot and eight others seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to nearby Madhabpur Sadar Hospital, where another succumbed to his injuries.

Madhabpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Munutos Mallick confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A man and his minor son were killed in a road accident in Nabiganj Upazila the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf Ali, 50, an expatriate, and his son Mohammad Ali, 5, residents of Kandigaon Village in the upazila.

Yusuf was supposed to go back abroad on Sunday, said his family members.

Police sources said a pick-up van ran over them at Kandigaon on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 11:30 am while they were crossing the road, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Highway Police Station (PS) Parimal Chandra confirmed the incident.

Agitated locals put up barricade on the highway by placing logs for some time, halting vehicular movement.

Later on, the vehicular movement came to normal after police intervention.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed and at least 15 others were injured as a bus hit a truck on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Ghior Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Maruf Hossain, son of Mamun Mia, a resident of Ichail Village in Shivalaya Upazila of the district.

Boronggile Highway Outpost In-Charge Jakir Hossain said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus hit a truck while it attempted to overtake a motorcycle in Pukhuria area in the afternoon, leaving 16 people seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took to a local hospital.

Of the injured, truck helper Maruf succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Afroza, 8, daughter of Rubel, a resident of Daripara area under Bangabari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a battery-run easy-bike ran over Afroza when she was crossing a road in the area on the Santoshpur-Bangabari Road at around 12pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gomastapur PS OC Almas Ali Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHUADANGA: A minor child was killed and her mother injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shruti Sadhuka, 5, daughter of Bappi Sadhuka, a resident of Ferry Ghat area under Chuadanga Municipality.

Injured Sulata Sadhukha was admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

Police and local sources said a battery-powered auto-rickshaw hit Shruti and her mother Sulata in Ferry Ghat area in the evening while they were crossing the road, leaving the duo seriously injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where the emergency department doctor declared Shruti dead.

Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Medical Officer Afrin Islam confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Salam Matbar, 75, a resident of Pashchim Sannasirchar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus from Gopalganj hit the man in Sannasirchar Chowrasta area in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Shibchar Highway PS OC Gazi Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.











