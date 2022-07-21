Video
Home Countryside

Two men electrocuted in Bogura

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 20: Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Shibganj Upazila of the district in two days.
A man was electrocuted in the upazila on Tuesday    afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mofidul Islam, 36, son of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Belgharia Village of the upazila.
According to local sources, Mofidul came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was working with an electric device, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mofidul dead.
On the other hand, a farmer has been electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahinur Islam, 42, a resident of Gujia Kholachhia Village of the upazila.
According to local sources, Shahinur came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was catching fish in a waterlogged land next to his house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the mater, his family members rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.


