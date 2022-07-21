Video
Bhandaria sub-register bldg turns risky

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, July 20: The sub-register office building in Bhandaria Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap Bhaban due to lack of repairing.
Roof beams and plasters break frequently causing casual incidents. The building is likely to collapse any time causing fatal incidents, it was feared.
Officials and employees of the office as well as land service using locals are in constant fear of life-claiming incidents.
Recently several people became wounded due to ceiling down of electric fan and plasters.
The building was constructed in 1988. There is no information at the office, regarding under which ministry it was raised and which department supervised the construction.  But very low quality materials were used in the building.
It was found eight-milli rods were used in roof pitching at different points instead of 10-milli. Without foundation, the one-storey building was raised with brick walls.
The building was repaired one era back. Later on, it was not repaired again. At present, official documents are preserved with wrapping polythene sheets. Rain and wind turn the building bulging and deplorable. Documents are being damaged.
There is a total 38 working staff at the office, including officers, employees and deed writers. In fear they are working regularly. They cannot work freely due to accidental fear.
Nakal Nabees A. Rahman said, the accident fear goes up in the rainy season. One month back, a ceiling fan got down along with roof plasters, and in the incident, he became seriously wounded.
Office Assistant Samiran Mistri and Peskar Md Mahsin said, nobody knows when this problem will go off.
Deed writers Md Kawsar Hossaon and Polton Mandal said, they remain in panic while working at the office. Both land buyers and sellers also pass moments in fear.
If the building is not declared abandoned immediately, fatal incident is likely anytime, they added.
Sub-Register Md Masum said, the Bhaban is so risky. The authorities including Pirijpur Public Works Department have been informed about the matter in a letter, he added.


