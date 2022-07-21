Video
Europe races to cut Russian gas usage amid new Putin warning

Published : Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 20: The European Union will set out emergency plans on Wednesday to curb gas usage after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe, Nord Stream 1, were at risk of being reduced further.
Deliveries via the pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, are due to resume on Thursday after a 10-day halt for annual maintenance.
But supplies via that route had been reduced even before the maintenance outage because of a dispute over sanctioned parts, and may now face further cuts, while deliveries via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.
The disruptions have hampered Europe's efforts to refill gas stores before winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts flows in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The European Commission's plan will urge countries to slash gas use. A draft seen by Reuters proposed a voluntary target for countries to cut gas demand over the next eight months, which could be made legally binding in an emergency.
EU officials said the target cut would be 10%-15%, with any plan needing approval from members of the 27-nation bloc. But EU officials say it is vital to act now rather than wait to see what happens to flows via Nord Stream 1 or other routes.
"We believe that a full disruption is likely and it is especially likely if we don't act and leave ourselves vulnerable to it," one said. "If we wait, it will be more expensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia's tune."    -REUTERS


