French President Emmanuel Macron (3R) flanked by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (2R) meets firefighters at the field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, on July 20. Two huge blazes have engulfed 20,600 hectares of tinder-dry forest since July 12 in the southwestern Gironde region. photo : AFP